Malia Baker celebrates 18th birthday ahead of ‘Descendants/Zombies’ tours

Disney announced the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour dates scheduled for 2025

  • December 18, 2024
Descendants: The Rise of Red star, Malia Baker is celebrating her 18-year milestone ahead of the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour.

Hope At Christmas actress, born in December 2006, is celebrating her 18th birthday today, December 16, 2024.

Later next year in 2025, Baker will be attending the “World Collide Tour” of two big Disney movies across North America.

According to ABC, Disney has called all of "Descendants" and "Zombies" and announced “a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025.”

The tour is scheduled from July 17, 2025, to September 16, 2025, and will feature stars from Descendants: The Rise of Red and Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires movies, including Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, and Mekonnen Knife.

Malia Baker Movies and TV Shows

At the age of just 18 years, Malia Baker has worked in multiple movies and TV shows. As per her profile, she began acting at the age of 8 or 9. Beginning with the guest appearances, she later gets bigger and leading roles.

Her TV shows include The Baby-Sitters Club (2020-2021) and Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2021), while she has made guest appearances in A Million Little Things (2019), The Flash (2019), and The Twilight Zone (2019).

Beginning with TV, she played phenomenal characters in Caught in His Web (2022) and Descendants: The Rise of Red (2024), while at least three films are currently in post-production and will be released soon.

