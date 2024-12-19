Royal

King Charles holds special meeting with Sultan of Brunei, Prince Mateen

King Charles III welcomes meeting world's longest-reigning current monarch at Buckingham Palace

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
King Charles welcomes the world's longest-reigning monarch at Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, the British monarch posed with the Sultan of Brunei and his son Prince Mateen.

Charles, 74, looked draper in a blue suit as he greeted his special guests.

The cancer-sicken King paired the two-piece suit with a white shirt and a blue and white spotted tie.

He finished the look with a checked blue patterned folded pocket square tucked into his jacket pocket.


Taking to Instagram on December 18, the royal family released exclusive pictures from the meeting.

The caption of the post read, “Today, The King had a visit from The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, accompanied by Prince Mateen of Brunei Darussalam.”

On the other hand, Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah, 76, went for a black two-piece suit with a purple tie and a pocket square.

The Sultan of Brunei has ruled 55 years more than King Charles, even though the two monarchs are close in age.

Charles became the King of the UK after his mother died on September 8, 2022.

Prince Mateen of Brunei Darussalam was also invited at the Palace as he accompanied his father.

