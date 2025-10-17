Prince William urged to take bold step after new allegations against Prince Andrew

Prince William is reportedly preparing to “wield the axe” on Prince Andrew after he faced fresh controversy.
The Prince of Wales may “hurt” the York sisters as he faces continuous pressure to act on the Duke of York’s renewed scrutiny over his Epstein connection.
Following his 2019 Newsnight debacle, the duke lost his HRH title, military roles, and place at public royal events.
Commenting on the ongoing situation, the royal expert Jennie Bond suggested the royal family should promptly act on Prince Andrew and Fergie’s future.
"I think things have reached such a state now, with the latest excerpts from Virginia Giuffre’s book, that the public wants another show of punishment for Andrew," she said.
While discussing the excerpts from the late accuser of the duke, Virginia Giuffre, upcoming memoir, Bond expressed that it would "tainting the monarchy and all the good work it does".
"Something has to be done," she told The Mirror.
Bond urged the heir to the British throne to take decisive action and “wield the axe” on the Yorks.
She commented that the Prince of Wales would be "stubborn and determined" to be more decisive regarding Andrew.
Bond reckoned that William "does not have a heart of steel" and he would have a soft corner for his cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie.
"William is very fond of his cousins...who adore their parents, in spite of everything that has happened," she told The i paper.
"Banishing or humiliating Andrew and Fergie would cause the sisters further hurt," she explained.
As of now, Prince Andrew has made headlines after an extract from a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre revealed spine-chilling details.
Meanwhile, his former wife Sarah Ferguson has been facing scrutiny since her 2011 emails with infamous pedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein were recently leaked.
She called him a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" and offered a humble apology.