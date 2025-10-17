King Charles receives messages of support after Andrew’s latest humiliation

King Charles has received supportive and heartfelt messages amid the ongoing tough times due to Prince Andrew.
This week, The Guardian released the excerpt of upcoming posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre – the Duke of York’s late accuser – titled Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.
In the bombshell memoir, the late victim of Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein made scathing claims about King Charles’s younger brother and also detailed the first alleged sexual encounter between them.
Following the release of excerpt, the British Royal Family took to Instagram on Thursday, October 16, to share an update about the monarch, reporting that he met a delegation of Aṉangu Traditional Owners at Australia House.
The post, featuring a video from the meeting showing the King delightfully greeting and hosting the delegation, was captioned, “It was an honour to meet a delegation of Aṉangu Traditional Owners at Australia House this morning, as The King joined guests at Australia House to mark 40 years since the handback of Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa.”
“The event was a poignant moment of reflection, celebration and storytelling, featuring an Inma (traditional dance) and video by Aṉangu,” the Royals added.
In the post’s comments section, royal fans penned heartfelt and supportive messages for King Charles amid the ongoing difficult times.
“We love our king visit again pretty please,” wrote one, while another stated, “Long live the Royal House of Windsor and their people. May God bless the United Kingdom.”
A third wished, “His Majesty The King. God Save the Royal Family.”
“everyone loves to see the king,” a fourth expressed.
Meanwhile, a fifth thanked, “Thank you, Your Majesty, for your hard work, dedication, and compassion. God save The King.”
Virginia Giuffre’s memoir is set to release on October 21, 2025.