Trending

Agha Ali shares delightful life update after Hina Altaf divorce

Celebrity couple Agha Ali and Hina Altaf finalised divorce somewhere around 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
Agha Ali breaks silence on divorce with Hina Altaf
Agha Ali breaks silence on divorce with Hina Altaf 

Agha Ali has openly addressed his divorce, marriage decision and future plans.

The Zakham actor appeared in Good Morning Pakistan where he shared major tidbits about his now single and post-divorce life. 

He said, “When I got married, it was totally a different scenario. It was COVID.”

Agha continued, “Everyone was thinking that the world would soon end, so it was a biggest factor in our hasty decision. Also, I thought that the person should be of my choice and my values and ethics, and that’s why I took the decision early. There is no better relationship than Nikah, so we went for it.”

Further explaining, “For me, it was never a hard decision as I am a boy who is okay with doing house chores. For me, only the efforts of a person in a relationship matter; the other person should express that they are there for you. I think marriages fail because people start taking their spouses for granted.”


Talking about his divorce, “I have talked about divorce in Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast, now many people know that we are divorced. It has been more than a year and half that we finalized our divorce. I don’t want to talk about it much because the other person is not here, she’s not a part of my life anymore.”

Post his messy split, Agha talked about moving on, “I think I want to be a better person because self learning should not end. I don’t want to be in a relationship anytime soon because I want to give time to myself. I am not ready for any relationship." 

For the unversed, Agha Ali and Hina Altaf's separation rumors began swirling in 2022. 

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon

Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Shraddha Kapoor loses her cool on dating questions
Shraddha Kapoor loses her cool on dating questions
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style
Ayeza Khan credits her parents as actress' lifelong dream comes true
Ayeza Khan credits her parents as actress' lifelong dream comes true
Alia Bhatt shares major midweek blues in new post
Alia Bhatt shares major midweek blues in new post
Feroze Khan announces big career move ahead of 'Humraaz' release
Feroze Khan announces big career move ahead of 'Humraaz' release
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to team up for exciting new sequel
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to team up for exciting new sequel
Badshah lands in new controversy days after Chandigarh club blast
Badshah lands in new controversy days after Chandigarh club blast
Ananya Panday shares statement about fellow actress Deepika Padukone
Ananya Panday shares statement about fellow actress Deepika Padukone
Farhan Saeed unveils 'memorable few' from SoulFest Karachi
Farhan Saeed unveils 'memorable few' from SoulFest Karachi
Bushra Ansari shares natural beauty remedy for winters
Bushra Ansari shares natural beauty remedy for winters
Aamir Khan breaks silence on 'Laapata Ladies' Oscar snub
Aamir Khan breaks silence on 'Laapata Ladies' Oscar snub
Triptii Dimri offers fans mid-week motivation in new post
Triptii Dimri offers fans mid-week motivation in new post