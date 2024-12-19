Royal

Sarah Ferguson gains King Charles trust with key move amid Andrew drama

King Charles gives nod to Sarah Ferguson for playing key role amid Prince Andrew's Chinese spy controversy

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024

Sarah Ferguson gains King Charles trust with key move amid Andrew drama


Sarah Ferguson delighted King Charles III with her  thoughtful move amid Prince Andrew's new controversy.

The 76-year-old monarch is said to have expressed gratitude over Fergie's smart decision to pursue her ex, Andrew to pull himself out of Royal Family's Christmas festivities.

As reported by GB, Charles is "very grateful" for Sarah as she stepped up to stop Andrew from attending the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the King and Queen.

This update from the cancer-stricken monarch comes amid amid growing controversy over the Duke of York's alleged links to a Chinese spy.

As per the palace sources, Andrew decision to skip this year's high-profile Christmas events to avoid any embarrassing situation for the firm was a result of Sarah's intervention to influence her former husband's decisions.

Sarah Ferguson was urged by the king and queen to convince Prince Andrew to "completely withdraw from his royal life."

As per the Telegraph, the Duchess of York intervened through "deft family diplomacy."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew were in a married relationship from 1986 to 1992, they finalised divorce in 1996 after four years of separation.

Fergie and Andrew, who still leave together at Royal Lodge share two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

