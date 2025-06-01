Royal

Prince Andrew plots bold revenge to put King Charles in ‘much weaker spot’

The Duke of York plans major move to weaken his older brother, King Charles’s position

  • by Sidra Khan
  • |
Prince Andrew plots bold revenge to put King Charles in ‘much weaker spot’
Prince Andrew plots bold revenge to put King Charles in ‘much weaker spot’

Prince Andrew has reportedly been plotting a massive revenge against his elder brother, King Charles, to put him in a “much weaker spot!”

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s father – whose connections to the American financier, Jeffrey Epstein, and Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, have been exposed over the past few years – has been living his life away from the British Royal Family.

After his scandals and controversies were exposed to the public, the Duke of York was forced to step down from his royal duties and has since been isolated by the other members of the Royal Family, leading him to grow bitter and begin planning a major act of revenge.

Revealing about Andrew’s plan, an insider told Radar Online that the disgraced Prince has been planning to join forces with his fellow palace outcast, Prince Harry, to launch his own “royal comeback.”

According to the source, Prince Andrew wants to put King Charles in a “much weaker spot” and forming an alliance with Harry would be a perfect move to make his plan work.

"Andrew is feeling a lot of kinship towards Harry. In his view, they are both 'spares' that have been terribly mistreated," the tipster stated.

They added: "According to Andrew, if they were to team up, Charles would be in a much weaker spot."

The source continued to add, "Andrew still can't believe his own brother and family have turned on him this way, and now he sees they've done it to Harry, too. In his view that ought to bond them – even though they've never been close in the past.”

However, the insider also predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might never want to team up with the Duke of York.

"They won't want to hitch their wagon to his – he's a disgrace," they noted.

About Prince Andrew:

Prince Andrew, born on February 19, 1960, is a member of the British Royal Family. He is the third child and second son of the Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and the younger brother of King Charles III.

Prince Harry receives stark warning as he plans ‘money-making’ move
Prince Harry receives stark warning as he plans ‘money-making’ move
The Duke of Sussex was stripped of his royal funding when he stepped back from his duties with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry regrets proposing a sustainable venture during his visit to China
Prince Harry regrets proposing a sustainable venture during his visit to China
The Duke of Sussex made surprise visit to Shanghai, China, last month
Prince Andrew to form alliance with Prince Harry as Royals isolate the Dukes
Prince Andrew to form alliance with Prince Harry as Royals isolate the Dukes
The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex have been estranged from the British Royal Family due to their scandals and separation decisions
Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest looks like her double in new family photos: See
Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest looks like her double in new family photos: See
Royal fans point out young Ernest’s strong resemblance to his royal mum, Princess Eugenie
Princess Sofia of Sweden drops out of major royal event at eleventh hour
Princess Sofia of Sweden drops out of major royal event at eleventh hour
Princess Sofia, the Duchess of Värmland, has been married to Prince Carl Philip for 10 years
Brooklyn seeks help from Prince Harry, Meghan’s lawyer
Brooklyn seeks help from Prince Harry, Meghan’s lawyer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become ‘close’ to Brooklyn, Nicola after their ‘drastic’ step
Prince William’s ‘impatient’ nature comes to light during key outing
Prince William’s ‘impatient’ nature comes to light during key outing
Prince William is set to attend major event in Monaco without Kate Middleton
Prince Harry confides in Princess Diana's brother to change family name
Prince Harry confides in Princess Diana's brother to change family name
Prince Harry plans to honour late Princess Diana 30 years after her death
Prince William, Kate look back on May in Kensington Palace's monthly rewind
Prince William, Kate look back on May in Kensington Palace's monthly rewind
Kensington Palace releases heartwarming highlights from the Prince and Princess of Wales' activities in the month of May
King Charles reacts with fury as traditional Boxing Day shoot called off
King Charles reacts with fury as traditional Boxing Day shoot called off
The 76-year-old monarch gathered every year at Sandringham Palace to mark Boxing Day shoot
Prince Harry to follow his wife Meghan Markle's footsteps into business?
Prince Harry to follow his wife Meghan Markle's footsteps into business?
The Duke of Sussex is set to began new commercial venture after the launch of Meghan Markle's businesses
Queen Camilla cherishes her father's moving memory as she marks Dunkirk Day
Queen Camilla cherishes her father's moving memory as she marks Dunkirk Day
The British Queen Consort remembered her late father, Major Bruce Shand, in a touching Dunkirk Day message