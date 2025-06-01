Prince Andrew plots bold revenge to put King Charles in ‘much weaker spot’

Prince Andrew has reportedly been plotting a massive revenge against his elder brother, King Charles, to put him in a “much weaker spot!”
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s father – whose connections to the American financier, Jeffrey Epstein, and Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, have been exposed over the past few years – has been living his life away from the British Royal Family.
After his scandals and controversies were exposed to the public, the Duke of York was forced to step down from his royal duties and has since been isolated by the other members of the Royal Family, leading him to grow bitter and begin planning a major act of revenge.
Revealing about Andrew’s plan, an insider told Radar Online that the disgraced Prince has been planning to join forces with his fellow palace outcast, Prince Harry, to launch his own “royal comeback.”
According to the source, Prince Andrew wants to put King Charles in a “much weaker spot” and forming an alliance with Harry would be a perfect move to make his plan work.
"Andrew is feeling a lot of kinship towards Harry. In his view, they are both 'spares' that have been terribly mistreated," the tipster stated.
They added: "According to Andrew, if they were to team up, Charles would be in a much weaker spot."
The source continued to add, "Andrew still can't believe his own brother and family have turned on him this way, and now he sees they've done it to Harry, too. In his view that ought to bond them – even though they've never been close in the past.”
However, the insider also predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might never want to team up with the Duke of York.
"They won't want to hitch their wagon to his – he's a disgrace," they noted.
About Prince Andrew:
Prince Andrew, born on February 19, 1960, is a member of the British Royal Family. He is the third child and second son of the Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and the younger brother of King Charles III.