Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination

Ariana Grande gushed over sharing spotlight with childhood actress-turn-pop stars Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus.
While talking with Entertainment Tonight at the first-time Golden Globe nomination luncheon, she expressed her delight regarding the nomination and how "special" it is to be sharing it with "the girls."
As all three of them grew up on television and have shared most of their childhood on sets, the One Last Time singer noted, “I love those girls and to grow up with the world watching and then to have your work be recognized in this way. It makes me so happy.”
The Victorious actress continued her admiration for both the stars and while singing their praises she said, “I love those girls so much, I’ve always loved their work and just to see them grow is so beautiful.”
For those unfamiliar, Ariana Grande along with Selena Gomez is nominated for the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a supporting role.
Meanwhile Miley Cyrus is up for an award for Best Original Song for her track Beautiful that way, which will appear in the upcoming movie The Last Showgirl.