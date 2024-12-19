Entertainment

Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination

The 'Eternal Sunshine' singer plays the role of Glinda in 'Wicked' which has grossed $524 million worldwide till date

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination
Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination

Ariana Grande gushed over sharing spotlight with childhood actress-turn-pop stars Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus.

While talking with Entertainment Tonight at the first-time Golden Globe nomination luncheon, she expressed her delight regarding the nomination and how "special" it is to be sharing it with "the girls."

As all three of them grew up on television and have shared most of their childhood on sets, the One Last Time singer noted, “I love those girls and to grow up with the world watching and then to have your work be recognized in this way. It makes me so happy.”

The Victorious actress continued her admiration for both the stars and while singing their praises she said, “I love those girls so much, I’ve always loved their work and just to see them grow is so beautiful.”

For those unfamiliar, Ariana Grande along with Selena Gomez is nominated for the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a supporting role.

Meanwhile Miley Cyrus is up for an award for Best Original Song for her track Beautiful that way, which will appear in the upcoming movie The Last Showgirl.

Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback

Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback
Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration

Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration
Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal

Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal
Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination

Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination
Tom Holland breaks silence on working with girlfriend Zendaya
Tom Holland breaks silence on working with girlfriend Zendaya
Jodie Sweetin reflects on iconic 'Love Shack' dance in 'Full House'
Jodie Sweetin reflects on iconic 'Love Shack' dance in 'Full House'
Patrick Donley shares major concern ahead of Christmas break
Patrick Donley shares major concern ahead of Christmas break
Taylor Swift wiping ex Joe Alwyn from history? Fans go wild with new theory
Taylor Swift wiping ex Joe Alwyn from history? Fans go wild with new theory
J.K. Rowling controversy: BBC, Warner Bros. slammed amid trans rights row
J.K. Rowling controversy: BBC, Warner Bros. slammed amid trans rights row
Benny Blanco breaks silence on Selena Gomez engagement
Benny Blanco breaks silence on Selena Gomez engagement
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ shocking condition after three months in Jail REVEALED
Sean "Diddy" Combs’ shocking condition after three months in Jail REVEALED
Kieran Culkin gets candid about one aspect of fatherhood he doesn’t enjoy
Kieran Culkin gets candid about one aspect of fatherhood he doesn’t enjoy
Gracie Abrams pens heartfelt wish days after Taylor Swift's 35th birthday
Gracie Abrams pens heartfelt wish days after Taylor Swift's 35th birthday
Sydney Sweeney melts snow with sizzling snaps after body-shaming clapback
Sydney Sweeney melts snow with sizzling snaps after body-shaming clapback
Sabrina Carpenter takes subtle dig at ex Barry Keoghan with ‘Big fat lie’ comment
Sabrina Carpenter takes subtle dig at ex Barry Keoghan with ‘Big fat lie’ comment
Khloé Kardashian spills beans on her struggles with Kourtney
Khloé Kardashian spills beans on her struggles with Kourtney