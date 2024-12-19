Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian spills beans on her struggles with Kourtney

The Good America has a strained relationship with the Lemme founder

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
Khloé Kardashian is reportedly grappling with strained family ties, as sources reveal she is "still not in a great place" with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

As per InTouch Weekly, the source shared that The Good America founder gushed over her mom Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian in her recent interview with Bustle, but during her conversation she couldn’t discuss her other siblings.

The source said, “Things between Khloé and Kourtney started to go south a couple of years ago, mostly because Kim put her in the middle.”

They went on to say, “Khloé took Kim’s side and now even though Kim and Kourtney are doing a lot better, Khloé is still not in a great place with her.”

The source also mentioned that “it doesn’t help” her relationship with Kourtney “that Khloé has stayed extremely close with Scott [Disick]” – her sister’s ex.

“She still openly refers to him as her brother-in-law and hasn’t gotten close with Travis [Barker] at all, obviously that’s not done her relationship with Kourtney any favors, “ the tipster revealed.

The source said, “It’s at a point where Khloé’s only real confidant in the family is Kim, which is sad because she used to be equally close to all her siblings but she’s really isolating herself these days.”

To note, Khloé Kardashian is a sibling of Rob, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, she is also a half sister of Kendal Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

