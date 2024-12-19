Sabrina Carpenter takes subtle dig at ex Barry Keoghan with ‘Big fat lie’ comment 

Sabrina Carpenter has made rare comment about dating for the first time since parting ways with Barry Keoghan.
On Tuesday, the Espresso singer took the stage at Jack Antonoff’s annual The Ally Coalition talent show event at the NYU Skirball Theatre where surprised the crowd by performing hit track Slim Pickins with her frequent collaborator, Antonoff.
During the performance, the Please, Please, Please singer revealed that she and Antonoff drew inspiration for track from the old saying "there's plenty of fish in the sea," which she jokingly referred to as a "big fat lie."
The cryptic comment comes weeks after Carpenter’s breakup with Keoghan made headlines.
Carpenter and Keoghan were together for about a year before their split was revealed earlier this month, with rumors suggesting that the Irish actor had cheated on singer with influencer Breckie Hill.
Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that the reason behind the pair’s split was their busy schedules.
“Their schedules were not aligning. All the time spent apart it was hard to maintain a relationship amid her career exploding,” they noted at the time.
However, amid the breakup, Sabrina Carpenter has kept busy with her new venture, Me Espresso fragrance.