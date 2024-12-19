Suhana Khan nails the saree game amid 'The King' filming

Suhana Khan stole the show in a pink saree look.
Shah Rukh Khan’s beloved daughter took to her Instagram account on Thursday to drop breathtaking shots in a stunning saree.
The photos shared on the gram showed the actress effortlessly carrying off the pink saree paired with a sleeveless, deep-neck blouse.
She accessorised her look with long earrings and two bracelets on one side, making her look truly unmissable.
With her hair left open, Suhana opted for subtle makeup, leaving fans in total awe of her ethnic style.
As soon as The Archies star shared pictures, her besties could not contain their sentiments.
Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor, dropped three heart emojis in the comments section while Navya Naveli Nanda wroite, “Pretty pretty Sue."
Shanaya Kapoor also gushed over Suhana with heart-eye emoticons.
Recently, Suhana made waves after attending Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvan Khan’s intimate birthday celebrations where a heartwarming moment involving veteran actor Jackie Shroff did rounds.
Meanwhile, Suhana Khan, who has garnered the nepo baby title, will next star in Sujoy Ghosh’s The King, alongside her dad Shah Rukh Khan.