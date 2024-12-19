Gracie Abrams pens heartfelt wish days after Taylor Swift's 35th birthday

Gracie Abrams is writing an emotional birthday wish to someone she “couldn’t possibly love more!”
Just a few days after the 25-year-old The Secret of Us hitmaker snubbed Taylor Swift and did not wish the Grammy winner on her 35th birthday after concluding the thrilling final leg of the superhit Eras Tour, she turned to her social media handle to pen a heartfelt wish for her “sister.”
Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 18, the I Love You, I’m Sorry singer shared a snap where she can be seen hugging her tour manager, Mackenzie Dunster, whom the songstress describes as a “big sister.”
“She’s a birthday giiirrrlllllllll @dunsterfunk. I would not be me without you. Thank you for coming into my life and making every single corner brighter times a million. You are the best of us and I couldn’t possibly love you more, but I will tomorrow and the next day and the next day,” penned Gracie Abrams.
She also wrote “sister” below the throwback photo.
This wish comes just 5 days after Taylor Swift rang in her 35th birthday on December 13.
Meanwhile, the Cruel Summer crooner celebrated her birthday in an unforgettable style with boyfriend Travis Kelce and close pals Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at an Eras-themed party, reported PEOPLE.