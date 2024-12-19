Royal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand by King Charles in shocking blow to dad Andrew

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie side with Royal Family in shocking blow to Prince Andrew amid Chinese spy drama

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024


Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew turned heads with their shocking appearance at Buckingham Palace for pre-Christmas lunch.

In a shocking blow to their parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, pregnant Beatrice and her sister Eugenie have made a surprise appearance at Charles' event alongside their respective husbands,  Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

This poignant appearance of the York sisters comes after a royal insider revealed that they will not be celebrating this year's Christmas at Sandringham Palace alongside other members of the royal family.

PC: GB NEWS
According to the source, both Beatrice and Eugenie will be celebrating this year's holiday season with their in-laws for the first time since their marriages.

Beatrice and Eugenie's seemingly showed public support to the monarch despite father Prince Andrew and mom Sarah Ferguson pulling themselves out of Royal Family’s traditional pre-Christmas lunch today.

For the unversed, as per a bombshell report last week, Prince Andrew was believed to have close links with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, who has been banned in the UK.

