Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton share heartwarming family Christmas card

The Prince and Princess of Wales have finally shared their holiday card featuring a heartwarming family snap

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton share heartwarming family Christmas card


Prince William and Princess Kate have at last dropped their eagerly-awaited Christmas card!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, December 19, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a beautiful holiday card with some animated detailing.

“Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas,” penned the royal couple alongside the clip.

Placed in olive green and silver outlines, the sweet holiday card featured a heartwarming family photo of the future king and queen along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Right below the photo was written “2024.”

The card also featured a joyful wish that read, “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s beautiful Christmas card was met with cherished comments from the royal fans.

“Lovely picture to be on this year’s Christmas card. Merry Christmas to the entire Wales family! I love you all,” wished one.

Another penned, “That's beautiful A very beautiful Christmas card blessings to the waleses.”

A third commented, “Happy Christmas and here’s to a happy and healthy New Year.”

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the Prince and Princess of Wales had pulled out of the Royal pre-Christmas lunch earlier today.

