Patrick Donley shares major concern ahead of Christmas break

The TikTok star and content creator shared latest video on his social media handle

  by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024

Patrick Donley has a huge trouble ahead of Christmas break!

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 18, the 16-year-old rising TikTok star and content creator shared a short clip in which he revealed a funny issue faced by every high-schooler.

The video kicked off with the social media star dressed in a pinkish-red hoodie with a pair of black trousers and a black-white-and-gray hat excitedly sharing “WOW Christmas break is SO close.”

However, his happiness soon turned into sadness when he suddenly remembered about the “finals.”

“Finals week, or my final week?” he hilariously captioned the post.

Several of his followers rushed to the comment section to share similar problems they are going through.

“I have three projects due before Friday,” commented one.

A second quipped, “This is the realest reel ever.”

Meanwhile, a third shared, “Mine start on jan 24 and I’m done for I swear my brain gonna go blank.”

Patrick Donley Age:

The content creator was born on May 28, 2008, in New York, United States. He is currently 16 years old and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Patrick Donley Height:

Patrick Donley is reportedly 5 feet 4 inches tall, which is 163 cm.

Patrick Donley School:

Information about Patrick Donley’s schooling and educational background has been kept private by the TikTok star. His social media handles primarily focus on funny and engaging content.

Patrick Donley Net Worth:

The TikTok star’s estimated net worth is around $1.5 million as per oflineinfoes.

