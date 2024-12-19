World

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai reveals most embarrassing moment with him

Kai Madison Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon

  • December 19, 2024
Kai Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of President-elect Donald Trump, has spilled the beans on most hilarious and embarrassing moment she had with her grandfather.

In a Q&A video, titled Get to know me better…Q&A and posted on her YouTube channel, Kai recalled a time when she brought a male friend to play golf with Trump.

"I brought one of my guy friends to play golf, and [Trump] goes, ‘Oh my God, look at how handsome your boyfriend is,’” she said.

Kai went on to share, “And I got so embarrassed because, like, he has a girlfriend. That was just awkward. That's my most embarrassing moment ever."

During the session, Kai was also asked about her grandfather's teachings.

"He’s taught me to never give up, and if I have a dream, always try to achieve that dream and never stop trying because one day, it will happen," she said.

The avid golf player further added, “And he’s president of the United States again, so never give up on your dreams.”

Kai Madison Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon.

