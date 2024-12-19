Tom Holland breaks silence on working with girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland is opening up about how he felt when working with girlfriend Zendaya!
On the Wednesday, December 18 episode of the Dish podcast, the 28-year-old Uncharted actor reflected on his feelings while working together with his girlfriend, gushing over the positives of acting and sharing screen together.
When the co-host Nick Grimshaw shared that the Euphoria actress said she enjoys keeping on the same schedule as her beau Holland, the actor immediately responded, "Studios love it — one hotel room! Separate drivers. We're not crazy. It's work, alright?"
Further sharing his feelings, the Spider-Man actor expressed, "Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Best thing that's ever happened to me."
He also talked about his excitement and details about the upcoming untitled Christopher Nolan’s film and stated, "To be perfectly honest with you, I don't know anything about it. I'm super excited. Everything is very, very hush-hush. I met with him, it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it was and I'm sure when he's ready he'll announce what it is."
For those uninformed, Tom Holland and Zendaya started dating in 2021 and has been spotted multiple times on a PDA-filled dates.
The duo has also previously worked in three Spider-Man movies and will also begin filming of another sequel in summer 2025.