Entertainment

Tom Holland breaks silence on working with girlfriend Zendaya

The ‘Spider-Man’ costars Zendaya and Tom Holland will next star in Christopher Nolan’s next film

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
Tom Holland breaks silence on working with girlfriend Zendaya
Tom Holland breaks silence on working with girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland is opening up about how he felt when working with girlfriend Zendaya!

On the Wednesday, December 18 episode of the Dish podcast, the 28-year-old Uncharted actor reflected on his feelings while working together with his girlfriend, gushing over the positives of acting and sharing screen together.

When the co-host Nick Grimshaw shared that the Euphoria actress said she enjoys keeping on the same schedule as her beau Holland, the actor immediately responded, "Studios love it — one hotel room! Separate drivers. We're not crazy. It's work, alright?"

Further sharing his feelings, the Spider-Man actor expressed, "Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Best thing that's ever happened to me."

He also talked about his excitement and details about the upcoming untitled Christopher Nolan’s film and stated, "To be perfectly honest with you, I don't know anything about it. I'm super excited. Everything is very, very hush-hush. I met with him, it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it was and I'm sure when he's ready he'll announce what it is."

For those uninformed, Tom Holland and Zendaya started dating in 2021 and has been spotted multiple times on a PDA-filled dates.

The duo has also previously worked in three Spider-Man movies and will also begin filming of another sequel in summer 2025.

Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback

Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback
Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration

Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration
Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal

Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal
Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination

Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination
Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination
Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination
Jodie Sweetin reflects on iconic 'Love Shack' dance in 'Full House'
Jodie Sweetin reflects on iconic 'Love Shack' dance in 'Full House'
Patrick Donley shares major concern ahead of Christmas break
Patrick Donley shares major concern ahead of Christmas break
Taylor Swift wiping ex Joe Alwyn from history? Fans go wild with new theory
Taylor Swift wiping ex Joe Alwyn from history? Fans go wild with new theory
J.K. Rowling controversy: BBC, Warner Bros. slammed amid trans rights row
J.K. Rowling controversy: BBC, Warner Bros. slammed amid trans rights row
Benny Blanco breaks silence on Selena Gomez engagement
Benny Blanco breaks silence on Selena Gomez engagement
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ shocking condition after three months in Jail REVEALED
Sean "Diddy" Combs’ shocking condition after three months in Jail REVEALED
Kieran Culkin gets candid about one aspect of fatherhood he doesn’t enjoy
Kieran Culkin gets candid about one aspect of fatherhood he doesn’t enjoy
Gracie Abrams pens heartfelt wish days after Taylor Swift's 35th birthday
Gracie Abrams pens heartfelt wish days after Taylor Swift's 35th birthday
Sydney Sweeney melts snow with sizzling snaps after body-shaming clapback
Sydney Sweeney melts snow with sizzling snaps after body-shaming clapback
Sabrina Carpenter takes subtle dig at ex Barry Keoghan with ‘Big fat lie’ comment
Sabrina Carpenter takes subtle dig at ex Barry Keoghan with ‘Big fat lie’ comment
Khloé Kardashian spills beans on her struggles with Kourtney
Khloé Kardashian spills beans on her struggles with Kourtney