‘You’ star Sera Gamble accidentally spills plot of season 5?

Sera Gamble has shared some major plot twists of the upcoming season of You.
On Thursday, December 19, Netflix dropped the highly-anticipated fifth and final poster of You season five.
The streaming giant announced that the last season of the hit series is set to arrive in 2025.
You stars Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn.
Meanwhile, the remaining cast consists of Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews. Michael Foley and Justin Lo served as co-showrunners for season five.
During a chat with THR, Sera shared what can fans expect from Joe in the upcoming season, “He’s gotten to come home again, and that is significant. Something that we felt like we didn’t need to keep going forever with was the idea that every single time, pretty much, that he killed somebody.
She added, “He not only has justified it in his head, he’s justified that it was probably an accident a lot of the time. ‘Oops, I hit her head too hard.’ ‘Oops, he fell down the stairs.’ ‘Oops, I pushed him off the balcony because I was in a rage for a moment.'”
However, Sera did not share any exclusive plot twists about the You season five.