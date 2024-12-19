Rosa Blasi ‘excited’ for ‘The Thundermans: Undercover’ ahead of trailer release 

American actress Rosa Blasi opens up about wearing her iconic super suit from The Thundermans after more than a decade.
Team Kaylie star earlier this week took to her Instagram to tease her fans about the upcoming The Thundermans: Undercover and told her fans and followers that she has been shooting in Vancouver, Canada for the upcoming Nickelodeon series all set to make it to the TV screens in early 2025.
Sinister Savior actress who is celebrating her 52nd birthday on December 19, 2024, posted a video and wrote, “So we meet again…Been shooting in Vancouver and I’m so excited for you all to see the new Thunderman’s spinoff coming out in early 2025! Can’t believe it’s been 12 years since I first put on that super suit.”
Rosa Blasi Movies and TV Shows
During her long acting career, Blasi has done numerous movies and TV shows. Her notable movies include The Grudge (2004), Noriega: God's Favorite (2000), Fist of the Warrior (2005), Teenage Bank Heist (2012), Christmas Princess (2017), and Sinister Stalker (2019).
Meanwhile, she appeared on TV screens in The Thundermans (2013-2018), Strong Medicine (2000-2006), Make It or Break It (2009-2012) and General Hospital.