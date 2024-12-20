Royal Family member suffers injuries before pre-Christmas lunch

King Charles and Queen Camilla received a bad news about key Royal while they hosted a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.
In a shocking turn of event, late Queen Elizabeth's first cousin's wife, Princess Michael of Kent has broken both her wrists in an accident before attending royal family's event.
As reported by Daily Mail on Thursday, Marie Christine, who lives at Kensington Palace with her husband Prince Michael "is unable to use her hands this Christmas after breaking both her wrists in a fall down the stairs. "
The 79-year-old attended the studded lunch at Buckingham Palace on Thursday with both her wrists encased in splints.
Princess Michael's accident occured ten months after her son-in-law's sudden death.
She fell off the stairs while carrying an armful of overcoat, causing small injuries.
Opening up on her accident, Princess Michael noted, "So many things that you rely on being able to do, like cleaning your teeth, are impossible."
Marie further revealed, "I can type with one finger on a mobile, but I can’t use a laptop."
She also provided an update on doctor's advice noting, "I am told that, after an accident like this, if you do one wrong movement on top of the unhealed bones, you are back where you started."
To note, Kate Middleton, Prince William and their kids Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte were not in attendance at Thursday's lunch.
While Charles' disgraced brother, Prince Andrew alongside ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also skipped the event amid mounting pressure to avoid creating any embarrassing situation for the Royal Family.
Andrew is under strick scrutiny since a bombshell report has revealed his potential ties with an alleged Chinese spy, named, Yang Tenbo after he was banned in the UK during last week's court hearing.