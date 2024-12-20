Ethan Slater’s ex Lilly Jay calls out ex-husband's new relationship Ariana Grande 

Ethan Slater's ex-wife, Lilly Jay, has opened up about the "public downfall" of their marriage following his high-profile relationship with Ariana Grande.
Noting in The Cut essay published Thursday, December 18, Jay, who is a clinical psychologist, wrote about his ex-husband and his Wicked costar Ariana Grande relationship.
However, she did not name the Eternal Sunshine songstress while stating the challenge she faced after her separation.
Jay also wrote about her struggles as a mom to her and Slater's 2-year-old son in the context of their divorce.
As she explained, "Motherhood, I have learned, fills your time but not your mind."
"In the countless hours I spend rocking my son to sleep, pushing his stroller, marveling at his sweaty little hands grasping a crayon, I work diligently on my private project of accepting the sudden public downfall of my marriage," Jay continued.
She added, "This, I tell myself, is nothing to be ashamed of and nothing to hide."
Jay mentioned, "Slowly but surely, I have come to believe that in the absence of the life I planned with my high-school sweetheart, a lifetime of sweetness is waiting for me and my child."
To note, Slater, 32, and Grande, 31, kicked off their romance after The Spongebob star parted ways from Jay earlier this year and following the 7 Rings singer separated from ex-husband Dalton Gomez.