Lizzo blames 'toxic relationship' with social media amid harassment lawsuit

Lizzo has opened up about her complicated relationship with the internet, describing it as "very toxic" in the wake of a sexual harassment and assault lawsuit filed against her.
While conversing with Baby, This Is Keke Palmer which aired on Thursday, December 19, the Pink singer discussed her with the internet and also reacted to the sexual harassment and assault lawsuits against her.
Palmer, who is 31 years old, inquired of Lizzo, who is 36, about the effect of losing 150,000 followers in a single day on her.
"I was like, Oh, wow. This is the part of fame that you unknowingly sign up for," she said.
Lizzo continued, "People now will just believe anything bad about you because there's something about being a famous person that it's almost like people wanna believe that you're a bad person, and they can't believe that you're actually boring and chill and nice."
The Juice singer added, “But if you unfollowed me that quickly, were you even a fan?" she said,
Lizzo revealed that she’s doing her interview "for the 150,000 people who unfollowed me."
"I'm doing this interview for my fans who care about me, who've stood beside me, and, the people that I've been wanting to speak to for so long," she said.
Also in her interview, Lizzo broke her silence on the lawsuit filed against her by three former backup dancers.
The Boys singer said she was "deeply surprised" by the complaints and was "blindsided."
Notably, in August 2023, three of Lizzo's former backup dancers, Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez, filed the lawsuit against the Grammy winner for alleged sexual and racial harassment.