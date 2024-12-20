Royal

Why Princess Kate, Prince William removed their Christmas card swiftly?

The Prince and Princess of Wales dropped a touching holiday card on December 19, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024


Princess Kate and Prince William faced a rare social media slip-up as they swiftly deleted their Christmas card just minutes after posting it online.

The Prince and Princess of Wales dropped a touching holiday card with some animated details on December 19, 2024.

In a sweet holiday card, it featured an adorable family photo of the future king and queen along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Shortly after Kensington Palace shared the post, the couple removed it from their social media pages.


But it was reposted after some changes to the image that had been shared previously.

The change in the reappeared card was a more zoomed-in version of the sweet family photo.

In a shared Christmas card a beautiful message read, "Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas" with a Christmas tree emoji.

Notably, after the changes, the royal fans took to the comment section to share their heartfelt remarks.

One wrote, "Perfect Christmas card for everyone who watched the video, have a blessed and healthy celebration.”

Another noted, "Happy Christmas your royal highnesses! I hope the joy of Princess Catherine's recovery makes this the most special one yet." 

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?

King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities

UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Princess Michael of Kent suffers broken wrists after fall at Kensington Palace
Princess Michael of Kent suffers broken wrists after fall at Kensington Palace
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
Queen Mary of Denmark reflects on first year as Queen
Queen Mary of Denmark reflects on first year as Queen
King Charles’ moving decision to remain quiet on cancer diagnosis REVEALED
King Charles’ moving decision to remain quiet on cancer diagnosis REVEALED
Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton team up with husband for big mission
Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton team up with husband for big mission
Kate Middleton, Prince William's photographer addresses Christmas card drama
Kate Middleton, Prince William's photographer addresses Christmas card drama
King Charles' cancer treatment takes unexpected turn in new health update
King Charles' cancer treatment takes unexpected turn in new health update
Prince William to attend ‘high profile’ event after ‘brutal’ setback
Prince William to attend ‘high profile’ event after ‘brutal’ setback
Royal Family member suffers injuries before pre-Christmas lunch
Royal Family member suffers injuries before pre-Christmas lunch
King Charles takes surprise decision for Andrew, Harry's royal titles
King Charles takes surprise decision for Andrew, Harry's royal titles
Prince Andrew gives new shock to Sarah after her heartfelt confession
Prince Andrew gives new shock to Sarah after her heartfelt confession
Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal
Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal