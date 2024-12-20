Why Princess Kate, Prince William removed their Christmas card swiftly?

Princess Kate and Prince William faced a rare social media slip-up as they swiftly deleted their Christmas card just minutes after posting it online.
The Prince and Princess of Wales dropped a touching holiday card with some animated details on December 19, 2024.
In a sweet holiday card, it featured an adorable family photo of the future king and queen along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Shortly after Kensington Palace shared the post, the couple removed it from their social media pages.
But it was reposted after some changes to the image that had been shared previously.
The change in the reappeared card was a more zoomed-in version of the sweet family photo.
In a shared Christmas card a beautiful message read, "Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas" with a Christmas tree emoji.
Notably, after the changes, the royal fans took to the comment section to share their heartfelt remarks.
One wrote, "Perfect Christmas card for everyone who watched the video, have a blessed and healthy celebration.”
Another noted, "Happy Christmas your royal highnesses! I hope the joy of Princess Catherine's recovery makes this the most special one yet."