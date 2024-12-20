Kate Middleton, Prince William's photographer addresses Christmas card drama

Prince William and Princess Kate’s photographer has spoke up after the royal couple deleted Christmas card picture, minutes after posting it.
On Thursday night, December 19, the Prince and Princess of Wales released an adorable video of their card with a snowy effect.
However, the royal couple deleted the post a few minutes after posting it and ignited rumors about possible trouble at pre-Christmas lunch.
A fan commented under the post, “I hope everything is okay between william and king charles bec why else would he delete the post.”
Another wrote, “Wishing you guys Happy Christmas! I hope from the bottom of my heart the joy of Princess Catherine’s recovery makes this the most special one yet.”
The official Christmas card featured a touching family photo of the royal couple along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas,” the couple wrote.
William and Kate’s chosen photographer Will Warr broke silence after the picture was posted again.
He penned on Instagram, "An honor to capture this year’s Christmas card for the Prince and Princess of Wales."
The new Christmas card had apparently undergone a subtle transformation, with a more zoomed-in take on the original photo.