Mohammad Amir calls out ICC for laziness in planning Champions Trophy 2025

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir expressed his support for the hybrid model for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
At the sametime, he also crticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for showing laziness in planning the Champions Trophy.
ICC announced on Thursday, December 19 that the Champions Trophy 2025 will follow a hybrid model.
This comes when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send the team India to Pakistan for the marquee event.
In this format, India’s match will be played at a neutral venue, not in India or the opponent’s country.
In an interview with Cricket Predicta, Amir said, "As a cricketer, I welcome this announcement of the India vs Pakistan match on Champions Trophy 2025 in a neutral venue (as per hybrid model). Even if this contest of India and Pakistan happens on the moon, fans will find a way,” as per NDTV Sports.
Amir expressed, "I welcome the fact that the match between India and Pakistan is taking place. The significance lies in the match itself, not the venue. I am happy, and I am sure all those who want to see this iconic clash will be happy too."
Criticizing the ICC, he said, "They have scheduled tournaments until 2031, so why did the work on the Champions Trophy 2025 only begin two months ago? ICC has acted very very lazy (over delays in dealing with the Champions Trophy).
“ICC should have gotten into the act to resolve this deadlock sooner since the calendar is set years in advance. It is necessary to have a match between India and Pakistan, everyone is waiting for the match between India and Pakistan, including me." he added.
The Champions Trophy, which involves eight teams, will be held in Pakistan in February and March.
The teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa.