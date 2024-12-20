Trending

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De 2' postponed

New updates about Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De 2' are doing rounds

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024



Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh fans will have to wait a little longer and here's why. 

The dynamic duo reunited for the sequel of the romantic-comedy De De Pyaar De 2, which has now been pushed to a new release date.

Instead of the originally scheduled date of May 1, 2025 the movie will hit the big screens on November 14, 2025.

Luv Films took to Instagram to drop a post revealing the new release date of the romantic thriller. 

“#DeDePyaarDe2 will release on 14th November 2025. The film is directed by @anshul3112, produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #LuvRanjan & @gargankur82, and written by @tarun.j.85 & Luv Ranjan,” read the post.


Netizens thronged the post with various comments surrounding the release delay.

One user wrote, “Release TJMM BTS pleaseeeee!!!”

Another user noted, “Not needed!!"

“Also reveal the cast ASAP,” a third user noted.

“Tabu in De De Pyaar De 2,” a fourth fan chimed. 

To note, De De Pyaar De 2 will pick up the story from where the first instalment left off, exploring the humorous events within Rakul Preet Singh's character family. 

