Pippa Middleton and her billionaire husband, James Matthews, have joined the conservation effort to protect Scotland’s iconic beavers.
As per GB News, the family of Pippa's hedge fund manager husband, James Matthews made an effort for beavers to officially return to the famous Highlands Glen 400 years after being driven to extinction in Scotland.
The Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) has requested permission to introduce beavers in Glen Affric.
It is reported that the new update came after Trees for Life collaborated with FLS and four private landowners, including the Matthews’ Glen Affric Estate.
Notably, Pipa's father-in-law, David Matthews purchased Glen Affrc grounds in 2018.
He bought the land along with the main house, Affric Lodge, set within 10,000 acres on a peninsula on a loch of the same name.
Additionally, David has owned the title of Laird of Glen Affric since acquiring the estate.
Upon his death, it will be inherited by James, Pippa's husband and Kate’s sister will become known as Lady Glen Affric.
Pippa's brother, James Middleton, serves as a host of the state,
In a conversation about his experience, James once detailed a typical day he enjoys at Glen Affric as an “ideal day.”