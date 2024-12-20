Royal

Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton team up with husband for big mission

Pippa Middleton and James Mathew step up for groundbreaking venture

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024
Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton team up with husband for big mission
Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton team up with husband for big mission

Pippa Middleton and her billionaire husband, James Matthews, have joined the conservation effort to protect Scotland’s iconic beavers.

As per GB News, the family of Pippa's hedge fund manager husband, James Matthews made an effort for beavers to officially return to the famous Highlands Glen 400 years after being driven to extinction in Scotland.

The Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) has requested permission to introduce beavers in Glen Affric.

It is reported that the new update came after Trees for Life collaborated with FLS and four private landowners, including the Matthews’ Glen Affric Estate.

Notably, Pipa's father-in-law, David Matthews purchased Glen Affrc grounds in 2018.

He bought the land along with the main house, Affric Lodge, set within 10,000 acres on a peninsula on a loch of the same name.

Additionally, David has owned the title of Laird of Glen Affric since acquiring the estate.

Upon his death, it will be inherited by James, Pippa's husband and Kate’s sister will become known as Lady Glen Affric.

Pippa's brother, James Middleton, serves as a host of the state,

In a conversation about his experience, James once detailed a typical day he enjoys at Glen Affric as an “ideal day.”

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?

King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities

UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
Queen Mary of Denmark reflects on first year as Queen
Queen Mary of Denmark reflects on first year as Queen
King Charles’ moving decision to remain quiet on cancer diagnosis REVEALED
King Charles’ moving decision to remain quiet on cancer diagnosis REVEALED
Kate Middleton, Prince William's photographer addresses Christmas card drama
Kate Middleton, Prince William's photographer addresses Christmas card drama
Why Princess Kate, Prince William removed their Christmas card swiftly?
Why Princess Kate, Prince William removed their Christmas card swiftly?
King Charles' cancer treatment takes unexpected turn in new health update
King Charles' cancer treatment takes unexpected turn in new health update
Prince William to attend ‘high profile’ event after ‘brutal’ setback
Prince William to attend ‘high profile’ event after ‘brutal’ setback
Royal Family member suffers injuries before pre-Christmas lunch
Royal Family member suffers injuries before pre-Christmas lunch
King Charles takes surprise decision for Andrew, Harry's royal titles
King Charles takes surprise decision for Andrew, Harry's royal titles
Prince Andrew gives new shock to Sarah after her heartfelt confession
Prince Andrew gives new shock to Sarah after her heartfelt confession
Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal
Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal
Princess Eugenie shares Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's Christmas festive details
Princess Eugenie shares Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's Christmas festive details