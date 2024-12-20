Entertainment

Paris Hilton shares powerful statement after achieving huge milestone

‘The Simple Life’ actress reached a historic milestone after making tireless efforts for a meaningful cause

Paris Hilton is still celebrating her historic success!

The 43-year-old The Simple Life starlet, who earlier this week achieved a huge milestone as her Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act got passed in the U.S. Congress, shared a touching message as she continues to celebrate the historic achievement.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, December 19, the actress posted a huge carousel of snaps and clips where she can be seen basking in the success of her newly achieved milestone.

Alongside the carousel, she penned a powerful message that read, “As a teenager, I was silenced, unseen, and subjected to unimaginable pain in institutional facilities. For years, I carried that trauma, believing no one would ever listen. But today, I stand here not just for myself but for every survivor who has ever felt powerless or unheard.”

She continued to pen, “The Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act is more than a bill – it’s a promise. A promise to protect children, hold abusers accountable, and dismantle systems that have harmed generations.”

Further writing her message, Hilton shared some comforting words for the fellow “survivors” and showed empathy and compassion to them.

“They tried to silence us, but we turned our whispers into a roar – and the world is finally listening. Let’s keep sliving for a safer, brighter future. This is just the beginning,” the Wonderland actress concluded.

Paris Hilton achieved the historic anti-child abuse bill success on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

