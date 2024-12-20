Royal

Princess Michael of Kent suffers broken wrists after fall at Kensington Palace

Princess Michael attended King Charles's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Thursday

  December 20, 2024
Princess Michael of Kent has suffered two broken wrists after a fall at her home in Kensington Palace.

The 79-year-old royal, who is married to the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Michael, fell down the stairs while carrying an armful of overcoats.

Princess Michael broke multiple small bones in her wrists as she held her hands out to break her fall.

Despite her injuries, the princess graced King Charles's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, with her wrists encased in splints.

"So many things that you rely on being able to do, like cleaning your teeth, are impossible. I can type with one finger on a mobile, but I can’t use a laptop,”she told the Daily Mail:

The princess further added, "I am told that, after an accident like this, if you do one wrong movement on top of the unhealed bones, you are back where you started."

Princess Michael’s accident comes amid a tumultuous year for the family. 

 In February, her son-in-law, Thomas Kingston, took his own life at the age of 45. 

