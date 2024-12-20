Timothée Chalamet reveals what he does with unused awards acceptance speeches

Timothée Chalamet has shared his humorous take on what he does with a prepared acceptance speech after actually not winning.
While promoting upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown on SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup, Chalamet was asked about whether he writes his awards show acceptance speeches ahead of time.
"What a great question 'cause like you said, this is my fourth Golden Globe nomination," he told the hosts
Chalamet went on to share, "Look, I'll just say this... there's nothing more uniquely hilarious and something you cannot share with anyone when you get home and you tear up the little thing that you never had to use and you think to yourself, 'You narcissistic arrogant prick. On what planet did you think you were gonna use this?' "
The actor has received many nominations for his performance as Dylan at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards, both of which will be held in January.
Prior to this, Timothée Chalamet was nominated at the Golden Globes for his performances in Wonka, Beautiful Boy and Call Me by Your Name.
He received his first Academy Awards nomination back in 2018 for Call Me by Your Name.