Princess Eugenie displays special connection with Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie showed her support for Meghan Markle with a subtle gesture during her latest appearance.
Eugenie, 34, made her way to Buckingham Palace for the royals' pre-Christmas lunch, sitting next to her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
The Princess wore a pair of "Fallen Star Hoop Earrings" by Sophie Lis, the same earrings Meghan Markle wore during her last public engagement as a working royal in 2020.
Prince Harry's wife put on the jewels while meeting with Commonwealth Scholars at Buckingham Palace in anticipation of the Commonwealth Day Service that year.
This choice of accessory may be interpreted as a subtle sign of support, especially after reports suggested that Eugenie was invited to join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in California for Christmas.