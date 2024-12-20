Paloma Faith expresses gratitude to Princess Kate for carol service invite

Royal

The English singer performed a heartwarming show at Kate Middleton’s 2024 Together at Christmas carol service

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024

Paloma Faith has a heartfelt note to share for Princess Kate!

On Friday, December 20, the 43-year-old English singer-songwriter and actress turned to her official Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video in which she can be seen performing at Kate Middleton’s Together at Christmas carol service.

Alongside the video, the Can’t Rely on You singer penned a thank you note for the Princess of Wales to express heartfelt gratitude.

“Such a special night performing at The Princess of Wales’ 2024 Together at Christmas carol service, all about love, empathy and how much we need each other,” the singer wrote in the caption.

She continued, “Thank you to everyone who works so tirelessly to make a difference for the unseen and under acknowledged. Merry christmas!”

While concluding her note, she tagged the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales and penned, “Thank you.”

In the caption, the Mistakes singer also shared the airing date and time of the Princess’ carol service.

Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve, while it’s repeated show will telecast on Christmas Day.

The carol service is an annual festive event hosted by the Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey in London.

