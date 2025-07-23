King Charles awards huge honour to key figure after sharing health update

King Charles III has awarded a knighthood to yet another deserving figure at Windsor Castle.
Just hours after providing a fresh update on his health amid cancer treatment, Charles honoured Usman Ali a knighthood to recognise his efforts as a long-serving advocate for social justice.
Usman who received the honour from his majesty at the royal estate on Wednesday, July 23, gently shook hands with the king being extra careful about his health condition, per an insider.
The young advocate took the opportunity to praise the King, noting, "You won the hearts of billions of Muslims worldwide by hosting Ramadan at Windsor Castle this year - and the hearts of your Kingdom by the love you showed to Bradford, our City of Culture 2025."
To note, Usman Ali has served across multiple departments of the Ministry of Justice including His Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service, youth justice, public protection (MAPPA), probation and prison reform, neurodiversity advocacy and international civil service.
This update came just hours after King Charles answered about his health condition during his visit to the Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket.
In response to a health related question, Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last year said, "feeling a lot better now and that it was 'just one of those things.'"