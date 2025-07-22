Prince William receives sad news on Prince George's 12th birthday

Prince William was met with heartbreak on what should have been a day of celebration, as sad news reportedly reached him just as the royal family marked Prince George’s 12th birthday.
On the occasion of the young royal’s 12th birthday, the news confirmed that Rosie Roche, the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, was found dead at age 20.
The granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle, took her last breath at her family home on July 14.
She had been getting ready to travel with friends when her mother and sister made the devastating discovery.
Authorities reported a gun was found close to her at the home in Norton.
The coroner’s inquest was opened and subsequently adjourned until October 25 at the Wiltshire and Swindon court.
Police investigated that “the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement," area coroner Grant Davies said.
Following her death, a spokeswoman mentioned that Roche “will be sorely missed”.
An obituary was shared in The Yorkshire Post after her death.
"Roche, Rosie Jeanne Burke. Died on Monday 14th July 2025," it read.
The obituary continued, "Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long.”
"Private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date," the tribute concluded.