Earl Spencer’s estranged wife and girlfriend clash in £2M court battle

Earl Charles Spencer’s estranged wife and his new girlfriend are reportedly locked in a bitter £2 million legal battle.
As per GB News, according to a court document, Princess Diana’s brother's current girlfriend, Cat Jarman has sued his third wife after accusing her of sharing private medical information.
Jarman took the matter to the High Court claim against Karen Spencer in October 2024.
She said she was compelled to go public with her MS diagnosis during a prominent interview to address circulating rumors.
Previously, Jarmen disclosed that she "worked very hard" to keep her MS diagnosis hidden.
She mentioned that during the initial days of her relationship she hid it from Earl Spencer as well.
The nature of her health condition remained confidential when proceedings began in 2024.
But later she decided to reveal the health condition in an interview with Mail and stated in court documents that she was concerned about "loss of autonomy and control" over her own medical information.
According to Karen Spencer, Jarman undermined her own legal argument by giving a public interview about the diagnosis, calling it “hopelessly inconsistent.”
The defence stated: "Deliberately disclosing the fact that she has MS to the world in a manner calculated to give it maximum publicity is not only entirely inconsistent with any claim to privacy, but it also nullifies the ostensible purpose of these proceedings."
Notably, Karen Spencer has defended herself against Jarman’s allegations an on Monday, a court ruled that both parties had reached an agreement on future estimated legal costs amounting to more than £2.2m.