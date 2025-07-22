Harry, Meghan ‘as thick as thieves’ with Brooklyn, Nicola amid rift from families

Amid ongoing rifts with their respective families, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Brooklyn Beckham, and Nicola Peltz have formed a strong bond with one another.
In its new article published on Tuesday, July 22, Radar Online revealed that the two couples have become “as thick as thieves” amid their fractured relationships with their families and are planning all sort of collaborations.
Sharing a similar fate as the Duke of Duchess of Sussex, Brooklyn and Nicola relocated from the U.K. to the U.S. to mark a fresh start after having conflicts with Victoria and David Beckham.
Soon after settling in the United States, the duo formed a close bond with the Sussexes.
Now, an insider has shared that the 26-year-old model and his actress wife have become big fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
“They can't stop singing their praises. These four are as thick as thieves and have been talking about all sorts of collaborations,” they shared.
It was also noted that the parents of two are even seriously thinking about getting a place in Florida.
Continuing their statement, the source said, "There are tons of networking opportunities. The fact that Nicola and her family have a massive compound on the beach is just icing on the cake."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relocated to the United States in 2020, and have been on non-speaking terms with the British Royal Family since then.