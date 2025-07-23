King Charles, Queen Camilla laud Lionesses' historic Euro final milestone

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, issued a personal message to the England women's national football team for reaching new heights in their achievements.
The Lionesses have made a comeback in the ongoing 2024 Euro series and have finally qualified for the finals, which are expected to take place on Sunday, July 27.
Shortly after the news of Lionesses reaching the finals broke the internet, Their Majesties turned to their official Instagram handle on Wednesday, July 23, to extend their heartiest congratulatory message to the entire women's team.
"A message from The King to @Sarina.Wiegman, the mighty @Lionesses and all in their support team, following their success in this evening's Women's Euros semi-final," they captioned.
The royal statement is also accompanied by a photo featuring the team and their coach, Sarina Wiegman, with a moving message written on it.
"My wife and I join all our family in wishing you, the proud Lionesses, our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the UEFA Euro tournament," they continued.
The 76-year-old monarch further explained the team's inspiring journey and wished them well for their upcoming final match.
It is important to note that King Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, have shown their consistent support to the England women's national football team, the Lionesses, showcasing their passion towards sports.
For the Prince of Wales, he has been attending their matches as President of the Football Association.