Royal Family rings in special member’s 23rd birthday with heartfelt post

The Danish Royal Family has marked Count Felix’s 23rd birthday with a special post.

Taking to their official Instagram account on Tuesday, July 22, the Royal Family of Denmark shared a heartfelt post to ring in Prince Joachim’s younger son, Prince Felix’s big day.

“His Excellency Count Felix has a birthday and is turning 23 today,” they captioned.

In the post, the Royals shared a striking new photo of Count Felix, dressed in a black shirt and posing confidently against a scenic natural backdrop of greenery.

The photograph was captured by Princess Marie of Denmark, who is the step-mother of Count Felix and the second wife of his father, Prince Joachim.

On the post, Royal fans poured in heartfelt wishes to celebrate Count Felix’s 23rd birthday, leaving delightful comments to make his day special.

“Very heartfelt CONGRATULATIONS on your Birthday, Count Felix,” wished one.

A second heartwarmingly wrote, “Big congratulations PRINCE Felix.”

“Congratulations, congratulations. wishing the best day,” a third penned.

Meanwhile, a fourth drew resemblance between Felix and Prince Joachim, writing, “Happy birthday Count Felix! You look very much like your father, Prince Joachim!”

Who is Count Felix of Denmark?

Count Felix of Monpezat, born on July 22, 2002, is a member of the Danish Royal Family and the younger son of Prince Joachim and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

