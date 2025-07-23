King Charles makes rare health admission during Newmarket visit

King Charles makes rare health admission during Newmarket visit
King Charles makes rare health admission during Newmarket visit 

King Charles has made a major health announcement during the Newmarket visit with Queen Camilla.

On Tuesday, July 22, the king visited the Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket after touring National Stud, where more than 1,000 people gathered to greet Charles and Camilla.

The monarch, who was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in 2024, was asked about his condition by a local, to which he responded that he was "feeling a lot better now and that it was 'just one of those things.'"

While talking to Wales Online, Lee Harmen revealed he shared his own cancer journey with Charles, noting, "He asked me how I was and I said 'I'm all good,' I got the all-clear from cancer last year."

King Charles, who has been undergoing cancer treatment since his diagnosis in early 2024, was hit by a temporary side effect in March, which resulted in him being briefly hospitalised.

Despite the hospital visit, the Keeper of the Privy Purse, James Chalmers, shared a positive health update, sharing, "This year has, of course, seen something of a 'return to normal business' after the health challenges faced by members of the family in the previous fiscal year."

Furthermore, the king and the queen's trip to Suffolk marks first official visit since their coronation in May 2023.

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince William receives sad news on Prince George's 12th birthday

Prince William receives sad news on Prince George's 12th birthday
Prince William and Prince Harry face heartbreak as beloved family member passed away

Royal Family rings in special member’s 23rd birthday with heartfelt post

Royal Family rings in special member’s 23rd birthday with heartfelt post
A special member of the Royal Family celebrates his 23rd birthday today, on July 22, 2025

Earl Spencer’s estranged wife and girlfriend clash in £2M court battle

Earl Spencer’s estranged wife and girlfriend clash in £2M court battle
Princess Diana’s brother's current girlfriend, Cat Jarman has sued his third wife for sharing private medical information

Prince George approved as 'great King' in 12th birthday video with siblings

Prince George approved as 'great King' in 12th birthday video with siblings
Kensington Place releases Prince George's exciting new video with siblings Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

King Charles, Queen Camilla lead royal birthday tributes for Prince George

King Charles, Queen Camilla lead royal birthday tributes for Prince George
The eldest son of Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George is celebrating his 12 birthday today

King Charles 'really is ill' amid cancer, legendary royalist confirms

King Charles 'really is ill' amid cancer, legendary royalist confirms
King Charles III was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year

Kate and William mark Prince George's 12th birthday with new portrait

Kate and William mark Prince George's 12th birthday with new portrait
The Prince and Princess of Wales drop Prince George's new portrait to celebrate his 12th birthday

Prince William breaks traditional parenting style to raise next heir George

Prince William breaks traditional parenting style to raise next heir George
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to celebrate the 12th birthday of their eldest son, Prince George, today