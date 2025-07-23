King Charles makes rare health admission during Newmarket visit 

King Charles has made a major health announcement during the Newmarket visit with Queen Camilla.
On Tuesday, July 22, the king visited the Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket after touring National Stud, where more than 1,000 people gathered to greet Charles and Camilla.
The monarch, who was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in 2024, was asked about his condition by a local, to which he responded that he was "feeling a lot better now and that it was 'just one of those things.'"
While talking to Wales Online, Lee Harmen revealed he shared his own cancer journey with Charles, noting, "He asked me how I was and I said 'I'm all good,' I got the all-clear from cancer last year."
King Charles, who has been undergoing cancer treatment since his diagnosis in early 2024, was hit by a temporary side effect in March, which resulted in him being briefly hospitalised.
Despite the hospital visit, the Keeper of the Privy Purse, James Chalmers, shared a positive health update, sharing, "This year has, of course, seen something of a 'return to normal business' after the health challenges faced by members of the family in the previous fiscal year."
Furthermore, the king and the queen's trip to Suffolk marks first official visit since their coronation in May 2023.