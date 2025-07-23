Princess Anne resumes royal duties at Windsor after 'rift' with Prince William


Princess Anne stepped out for royal duties at Windsor this week, making a composed return to the spotlight amid whispers of behind-the-scenes tension with Prince William.

On Tuesday, the Princess Royal attended investiture ceremony for the first time since a source claimed she felt "annoyed" about performing more ceremonies than Prince William.

Princess Anne awarded BAFTA winner Sarah Lancashire with a CBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The investiture was held at Windsor Castle, which is near the Prince and Princess of Wales's home, Adelaide Cottage.

King Charles’ sister made a comeback to royal duties after a report in The Sunday Times cited that Princess Anne, 74, who claimed she would like to see Prince William do more of the “bread-and-butter” royal engagements.

A source close to Princess Anne told the Times, “She’s still doing most of the investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there. It annoys her.”

Contrastingly, Princess Anne lives on the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire, an hour and a half's drive from Windsor Castle.

Notably, only King Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince William currently conduct investitures, handling around 30 ceremonies annually.

In 2025 so far, Princess Anne leads with 10, followed by King Charles with six and Prince William with five.

