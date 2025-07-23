Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of 'dear friend' Ozzy Osbourne

Sarah Ferguson has sent condolences to "dear friend Sharon Osbourne" after the death of her husband Ozzy Osbourne.
On Tuesday, July 22, the Heavy metal legend passed away at the age of 76.
Shortly after receiving the tragic news, the Duchess of York took to Instagram Stories to honour the late musician.
Sarah, 65, paid tribute to Ozzy, "Heartbroken to hear of Ozzy’s passing. A true legend, and a gentle soul beneath the wild spirit. My love and deepest condolences to my dear friend Sharon and all the family. Rest in peace, Ozzy - your music and magic will live on forever."
Three weeks before his death, Ozzy performed, what was dubbed his “final bow”, from a throne at Villa Park in the U.K.
His wife and their children Aimee, Kelly, Jack and Louis also released a joint family statement to share the heartbreaking news.
The statement read, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
For those unversed, Ozzy Osbourne announced Parkinson disease diagnosis in January 2020. He later told the Los Angeles Times that he had actually been living with this condition since 2003.
To note, Parkinson's is a disorder that affects the nervous system and gets worse over time.