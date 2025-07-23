Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of 'dear friend' Ozzy Osbourne

Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of dear friend Ozzy Osbourne
Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of 'dear friend' Ozzy Osbourne

Sarah Ferguson has sent condolences to "dear friend Sharon Osbourne" after the death of her husband Ozzy Osbourne.

On Tuesday, July 22, the Heavy metal legend passed away at the age of 76.

Shortly after receiving the tragic news, the Duchess of York took to Instagram Stories to honour the late musician.

Sarah, 65, paid tribute to Ozzy, "Heartbroken to hear of Ozzy’s passing. A true legend, and a gentle soul beneath the wild spirit. My love and deepest condolences to my dear friend Sharon and all the family. Rest in peace, Ozzy - your music and magic will live on forever."

Three weeks before his death, Ozzy performed, what was dubbed his “final bow”, from a throne at Villa Park in the U.K.

His wife and their children Aimee, Kelly, Jack and Louis also released a joint family statement to share the heartbreaking news.

The statement read, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

For those unversed, Ozzy Osbourne announced Parkinson disease diagnosis in January 2020. He later told the Los Angeles Times that he had actually been living with this condition since 2003. 

To note, Parkinson's is a disorder that affects the nervous system and gets worse over time.

Related
Read more : Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla make cheerful appearance on George’s birthday

King Charles, Queen Camilla make cheerful appearance on George’s birthday
The British monarch, King Charles’s eldest grandchild Prince George celebrates his 12th birthday today, on July 22, 2025

Harry, Meghan ‘as thick as thieves’ with Brooklyn, Nicola amid rift from families

Harry, Meghan ‘as thick as thieves’ with Brooklyn, Nicola amid rift from families
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘can’t stop singing praises’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William receives sad news on Prince George's 12th birthday

Prince William receives sad news on Prince George's 12th birthday
Prince William and Prince Harry face heartbreak as beloved family member passed away

Royal Family rings in special member’s 23rd birthday with heartfelt post

Royal Family rings in special member’s 23rd birthday with heartfelt post
A special member of the Royal Family celebrates his 23rd birthday today, on July 22, 2025

Earl Spencer’s estranged wife and girlfriend clash in £2M court battle

Earl Spencer’s estranged wife and girlfriend clash in £2M court battle
Princess Diana’s brother's current girlfriend, Cat Jarman has sued his third wife for sharing private medical information

Prince George approved as 'great King' in 12th birthday video with siblings

Prince George approved as 'great King' in 12th birthday video with siblings
Kensington Place releases Prince George's exciting new video with siblings Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

King Charles, Queen Camilla lead royal birthday tributes for Prince George

King Charles, Queen Camilla lead royal birthday tributes for Prince George
The eldest son of Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George is celebrating his 12 birthday today

King Charles 'really is ill' amid cancer, legendary royalist confirms

King Charles 'really is ill' amid cancer, legendary royalist confirms
King Charles III was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year