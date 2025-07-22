King Charles, Queen Camilla make cheerful appearance on George’s birthday

King Charles and Queen Camilla spent a “wonderful” day in Newmarket!
On their eldest grandchild, Prince Georges 12th birthday, the King and Queen of the United Kingdom made a cheerful appearance as they carried out a couple of duties in the English town.
The British Royal Family took to their official Instagram account on Tuesday, July 22, to share delightful glimpses into the Royal Couple’s heartwarming day.
Accompanying the carousel was a caption that read, “A wonderful day in Newmarket!”
“Their Majesties visited @TheNationalStud, meeting those involved industry-leading stud services, educational programmes, and charities improving access to British horse racing for young people,” shared the Palace as they briefed about the outing.
Following their visit to the stud farm, Their Royal Highnesses met members of local community groups and businesses at King Edward VII Memorial Hall.
“Their Majesties ended the day at @TheJockeyClub, which was founded in 1750 and is today the largest employer and commercial organisation in British horseracing and one of the leading sports businesses in the UK,” the caption concluded.
For the outing, King Charles wore a sophisticated beige suit, while Queen Camilla radiated regal charm in an elegant black-and-white dress.
Earlier in the day, the King and Queen rang in Prince William’s eldest kid, Prince George’s special day with an adorable tribute.