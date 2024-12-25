Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge

Tick-tock, it’s almost time for holiday TV magic!
With every tick of the clock, the excitement and thrill of Christmas grow louder, and with the holiday season comes a perfect time to binge-watch those classic episodes that once cheered your house with giggles and laughs.
From the iconic daily adventures of six adult pals in Friends, to the hilarious everyday struggles of employees in The Office, let’s visit the nostalgic memory lane by re-watching some of the cherished holiday episodes this Christmas.
Top Christmas Episodes to Re-watch:
Here’s a list of the best Christmas episodes to make turn your holiday into an unforgettable family night.
1- The One with the Holiday Armadillo – Friends (S7, ep 10)
This beloved episode from the 7th season of hit sitcom Friends would surely be remembered almost every fan.
In a bid to get his son, Ben, learn about their Jewish festival Hanukkah, Ross dresses up as the “Holiday Armadillo.”
However, his efforts face troubles when Chandler and Joey show up in Santa and Superman costumes, diverting Ben’s attention from Hanukkah.
The episode shows a blend of different traditions in a humorous way.
2- Christmas Party – The Office (S2, ep 10):
In the episode 10 of The Office, Michael brings an expensive iPod as a gift which fails to receive the appreciation he imagined, leading him to turn the Secret Santa exchange into a “Yankee Swap” that ignites a gift-stealing chaos.
3- How Lily Stole Christmas - How I Met Your Mother (S2, ep 11):
How I Met Your Mother’s episode 11 of season 2 features Ted and Lily locking horns over an old voicemail that Ted sent to Lily’s ex-boyfriend Marshal during their split, calling Lily a “grinch.”
This makes Lily “steal” Christmas as she furiously takes off all the decorations put up at Ted’s apartment.
4- Express Christmas – Modern Family (S3, ep 10):
The chaotic yet emotional episode 10 of Modern Family season 3 is a rollercoaster of emotions.
In this episode, the family realizes that they will not be able to spend Christmas Day together, leading them to celebrate an unplanned holiday on same evening.
With each member of the family been assigned tasks to pull off “Express Christmas,” the plan disrupts as chaos erupts.
5- A Christmas Carol – Doctor Who (2010 Christmas Special):
This thrilling time-travel segment of Doctor Who features the Doctor, with the help of time machine, altering the memories of a grumpy man Kazran Sardick to make him more compassionate as he needs his help to save a spaceship.
The episode serves a blend of festive cheer with iconic Doctor Who adventure.
6- Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose – Schitt’s Creek (S4, ep 13):
The episode 13 of Schitt’s Creek season 4 highlights the true Christmas spirit. In this episode, Johnny wishes to recreate the nostalgic lavish Christmas parties that used to be thrown by his family, however, his plans go in vain when no one in the family shares the same enthusiasm as him.
Despite initial mishaps, the family soon comes together and once again hosts a grand celebration, cherishing the moments with each other.