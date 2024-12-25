Entertainment

Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge

From iconic sitcom ‘Friends’ to workplace comedy ‘The Office:’ here’s a list of top Christmas episodes for festive fun

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 25, 2024
Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge
Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge

Tick-tock, it’s almost time for holiday TV magic!

With every tick of the clock, the excitement and thrill of Christmas grow louder, and with the holiday season comes a perfect time to binge-watch those classic episodes that once cheered your house with giggles and laughs.

From the iconic daily adventures of six adult pals in Friends, to the hilarious everyday struggles of employees in The Office, let’s visit the nostalgic memory lane by re-watching some of the cherished holiday episodes this Christmas.

Top Christmas Episodes to Re-watch:

Here’s a list of the best Christmas episodes to make turn your holiday into an unforgettable family night.

1- The One with the Holiday Armadillo – Friends (S7, ep 10)

1- The One with the Holiday Armadillo – Friends (S7, ep 10)
1- The One with the Holiday Armadillo – Friends (S7, ep 10)

This beloved episode from the 7th season of hit sitcom Friends would surely be remembered almost every fan. 

In a bid to get his son, Ben, learn about their Jewish festival Hanukkah, Ross dresses up as the “Holiday Armadillo.”

However, his efforts face troubles when Chandler and Joey show up in Santa and Superman costumes, diverting Ben’s attention from Hanukkah.

The episode shows a blend of different traditions in a humorous way.

2- Christmas Party – The Office (S2, ep 10):

2- Christmas Party – The Office (S2, ep 10):
2- Christmas Party – The Office (S2, ep 10):

In the episode 10 of The Office, Michael brings an expensive iPod as a gift which fails to receive the appreciation he imagined, leading him to turn the Secret Santa exchange into a “Yankee Swap” that ignites a gift-stealing chaos.

3- How Lily Stole Christmas - How I Met Your Mother (S2, ep 11):

3- How Lily Stole Christmas - How I Met Your Mother (S2, ep 11):
3- How Lily Stole Christmas - How I Met Your Mother (S2, ep 11):

How I Met Your Mother’s episode 11 of season 2 features Ted and Lily locking horns over an old voicemail that Ted sent to Lily’s ex-boyfriend Marshal during their split, calling Lily a “grinch.”

This makes Lily “steal” Christmas as she furiously takes off all the decorations put up at Ted’s apartment.

4- Express Christmas – Modern Family (S3, ep 10):

4- Express Christmas – Modern Family (S3, ep 10):
4- Express Christmas – Modern Family (S3, ep 10):

The chaotic yet emotional episode 10 of Modern Family season 3 is a rollercoaster of emotions.

In this episode, the family realizes that they will not be able to spend Christmas Day together, leading them to celebrate an unplanned holiday on same evening.

With each member of the family been assigned tasks to pull off “Express Christmas,” the plan disrupts as chaos erupts.

5- A Christmas Carol – Doctor Who (2010 Christmas Special):

5- A Christmas Carol – Doctor Who (2010 Christmas Special):
5- A Christmas Carol – Doctor Who (2010 Christmas Special):

This thrilling time-travel segment of Doctor Who features the Doctor, with the help of time machine, altering the memories of a grumpy man Kazran Sardick to make him more compassionate as he needs his help to save a spaceship.

The episode serves a blend of festive cheer with iconic Doctor Who adventure.

6- Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose – Schitt’s Creek (S4, ep 13):

6- Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose – Schitt’s Creek (S4, ep 13):
6- Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose – Schitt’s Creek (S4, ep 13):

The episode 13 of Schitt’s Creek season 4 highlights the true Christmas spirit. In this episode, Johnny wishes to recreate the nostalgic lavish Christmas parties that used to be thrown by his family, however, his plans go in vain when no one in the family shares the same enthusiasm as him.

Despite initial mishaps, the family soon comes together and once again hosts a grand celebration, cherishing the moments with each other.

Humayun Saeed reveals new record of Ushna Shah, Sheheryar's drama

Humayun Saeed reveals new record of Ushna Shah, Sheheryar's drama
Christmas gift ideas for film and TV enthusiasts

Christmas gift ideas for film and TV enthusiasts
Kate Middleton's brother shares heartfelt message of Princess on Christmas

Kate Middleton's brother shares heartfelt message of Princess on Christmas
Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge

Top Christmas episodes to rewatch for ultimate holiday binge
Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post
Dua Lipa swoons over beau Callum Turner in heartfelt holiday post
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition
Kim Kardashian roots for Kris Jenner over Kendall in Christmas competition
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED
Kai Trump's surprising travel secret REVEALED
Snoop Dogg to welcome new family member with wife Shante Broadus
Snoop Dogg to welcome new family member with wife Shante Broadus
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock enjoy Lakers game in LA
Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock enjoy Lakers game in LA
Alabama Barker receives heartwarming gift from Travis Barker on her big day
Alabama Barker receives heartwarming gift from Travis Barker on her big day
Blake Lively’s costar Michele Morrone speaks out on Justin Baldoni's alleged behavior
Blake Lively’s costar Michele Morrone speaks out on Justin Baldoni's alleged behavior
Billie Eilish shares her pre-concert makeup routine with clever tricks
Billie Eilish shares her pre-concert makeup routine with clever tricks
Best Christmas movies to watch this holiday season
Best Christmas movies to watch this holiday season
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Bridgit Mendler: From Disney star to evolving artist
Bridgit Mendler: From Disney star to evolving artist