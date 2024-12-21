Millie Bobby Brown steps out first time after final season wrap of ‘Stranger Things’

Millie Bobby Brown smiled as she enjoyed a casual day out in New York City with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.
The outing comes shortly after the actress wrapped production on the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things, the beloved Netflix series.
During the outing, the newlywed couple grasped each other’s hands while walking her dog, Winnie, on Friday afternoon in New York City.
The Enola Holmes star opted for a comfy style in a green jacket and plaid pyjama pants while Jake, 22, wore a grey coat over a black Louis Vuitton shirt and jeans.
To note, Millie and Jake's outing was followed by the Netflix announcement that production for the fifth and final season of Millie‘s hit series Stranger Things had wrapped.
The OTT platform confirmed the exciting news by sharing a post on its Instagram account.
They shared some photos of the cast members, including Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin on set.
It also includes photos of Maya Hawke and David Harbour.
As per the reports, the fifth season of Stranger Things is expected to release in 2025 but an official release date has not yet been revealed.