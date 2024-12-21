Trending

Urwa Hocane faces major ordeal in middle of ramp walk

Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane walks the ramp for the New Hum Tv bridal fashion show week

  by Web Desk
  December 21, 2024
Urwa Hocane stumbled while walking the ramp in style for the New Hum TV Bridal Couture Week 2024.

The Udaari actress modelled for the designer Ayesha Shoaib Malik while singer Bilal Saeed turned her showstopper. 

A viral clip showed Urwa confidently starting the walk only to trip over her beautiful ivory bridal outfit. 


Next in the footage the superstar was able to handle it all gracefully, continuing her walk with the same level of confidence.

Netizens thronged the comments section with love while others revealed the actress does not have the eye for ramp walking.

For the event, she looked drop dead gorgeous in a beautiful ivory outfit, heavily embellished with silver work and paired gorgeous diamond jewellery with the dress.

In the makeup department, Urwa opted for a glossy look with her cheeks glowing.

To note, on December 16, 2024 the Tich Button actress celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary with singer husband Farhan Saeed.

"Just us celebrating our 8th wedding anniversary with each other! Here’s to singing together for life and ever after!Love you so much FS!” she wrote as caption.

