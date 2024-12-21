Mikel Arteta reflects on his 'terrifying' first days as Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta recently revealed how he felt when he first became the manager of Arsenal.
As per BBC, this Friday marks the fifth anniversary of Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal’s manager at the Emirates Stadium.
He said in a statement, noting, “I just wanted to make sure I didn't disappoint anybody, that I was capable of doing it.”
Arteta went on to share, “I was probably terrified. You haven't coached anybody at the highest level, it was the middle of season, without any preparation, without a coaching staff, you get asked to take this amazing and big job."
He added, “What I did was basically ask, through somebody I employed, to give me their opinion of how they feel to work in this football club. It was clear that it had to be changed.”
Artetat continued, “[It was pivotal] because that was the roots of the football club. If those roots were damaged at that level, there was nothing to build without that.”
He concluded, “So in the first season, we had to put the energy and big decisions into making sure those roots were clean and were in the right context and in the right place to be able to create and build what we wanted to build."
Arteta had worked as an assistant coach under pep Guardiola at Manchester City, became the manager of Arsenal after Unai Emery was fired.