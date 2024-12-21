Prince Harry to make big life decision for Royal family in 2025?

Prince Harry is said to be at a pivotal crossroads as he faces key decisions about his role and future in 2025, according to exclusive reports.
As per Hello Magazine, the royal astrologer, Debbie Frank shared that the Duke of Sussex is set to have a challenging year.
"As the rebellious planet Uranus is due to hover over Harry's destiny point in 2025 he's facing some decisions about his role in life, where he wants to be and what matters for him personally," Debbie said.
She added, "All issues that are not easily settled and he could veer back and forth trying to find the answers. He wants to do something different and break with what's expected of him.”
The astrologer continued, "This maverick energy makes for a degree of disruption and unsettlement. With this aspect he could also be the recipient of change that is thrust upon him."
Revealing that spring is changing point for Prince Harry, Debbie said, "Neptune isn't helping to stabilise matters as he's in a mid-life transition which entices him with dreams he wishes to fulfil.”
She mentioned, "In March, sensible Saturn gives a reality check which helps him to define, structure and clarify his personal life. The accompanying Virgo eclipsed Full Moon on March 14th falls very close to his son and intensifies the need to do the right thing and be true to himself."
"Late July positions Mars on his Sun and Harry will be putting himself out there. Late September/early October and again in December Jupiter is in his orbit, enhancing his confidence and self-esteem," Debbie noted.
Notably, January 2025 will mark the half-decade since Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal duties.