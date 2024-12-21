Royal

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew retain major roles despite controversies

Harry and Andrew stepped back from their royal duties nearly five years ago

  by Web Desk
  December 21, 2024

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew retain major roles despite controversies


Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly have an unflattering nickname within royal circles, according to a source.

The Times has claimed that royal courtiers refer to the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York as "the Dukes of Hazard," a nod to their controversial status within the Royal Family.

Both Harry and Andrew stepped back from their royal duties nearly five years ago but remain Counsellors of State. 

This role is designated to the next four adults in the line of succession over the age of 21, currently Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice.

Despite neither Harry nor Andrew being working royals, King Charles opted not to remove them from their Counsellor of State positions. 

Instead, he sought parliamentary approval to add his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, to the list, citing their experience and reliability.

A royal insider suggested that the King’s decision reflects his desire to avoid further tension while ensuring the list includes trusted working royals who can step in if needed.

The source said: "His Majesty does not want to exacerbate family tensions further."

They added regarding the King: "By nature, he is a unifier, not a divider."

This approach highlights King Charles' commitment to maintaining a sense of unity within the Royal Family, even amidst ongoing challenges. 

By balancing tradition with practicality, the King aims to preserve familial harmony while ensuring the monarchy's stability and continuity.

