King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Andrew spy scandal

King Charles is sharing statement on a shocking event!
Taking to the Instagram Story of the official Royal Family handle, the 76-year-old British monarch broke silence on the devastating natural disaster that has severely affected the Oceania country, Vanuatu.
The statement reads, “My wife and I have been deeply saddened to learn of the magnitude of the earthquake which struck Vanuatu on Tuesday and the loss of life and property which this devastating natural disaster has left in its wake.”
It continued, “I am aware, from my visit to Vanuatu and Port Vila in 2018, of the extraordinary spirit of ni-Vanuatu, which has been called upon too often in recent years with repeated cyclones and, now, with this terrible earthquake”.
“At this most difficult of times, I wanted you and all the people of Vanuatu to know that you are remembered in our thoughts and prayers, and that we send you all our deepest sympathy and heartfelt wishes,” concluded the king.
The message was ended with King Charles name stating, “Charles R.”
