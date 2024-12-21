Royal

King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Andrew spy scandal

The British monarch has issued first statement after the Duke of York was allegedly linked to Chinese spy Yang Tengbo

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Andrew spy scandal

King Charles is sharing statement on a shocking event!

Taking to the Instagram Story of the official Royal Family handle, the 76-year-old British monarch broke silence on the devastating natural disaster that has severely affected the Oceania country, Vanuatu.

The statement reads, “My wife and I have been deeply saddened to learn of the magnitude of the earthquake which struck Vanuatu on Tuesday and the loss of life and property which this devastating natural disaster has left in its wake.”

It continued, “I am aware, from my visit to Vanuatu and Port Vila in 2018, of the extraordinary spirit of ni-Vanuatu, which has been called upon too often in recent years with repeated cyclones and, now, with this terrible earthquake”.

“At this most difficult of times, I wanted you and all the people of Vanuatu to know that you are remembered in our thoughts and prayers, and that we send you all our deepest sympathy and heartfelt wishes,” concluded the king.

The message was ended with King Charles name stating, “Charles R.”

The Royal Family Instagram Story
The Royal Family Instagram Story

This comes just a few days after Charles’ younger brother Prince Andrew was found to have links to a Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, who had been banned from entering in the UK since 2023.

The link came into spotlight after Tengbo filed an appeal in the court asking to lift the ban, which was later rejected by the court.

Madelyn Cline horror movie with Jennifer Hewitt set to make records in 2025

Madelyn Cline horror movie with Jennifer Hewitt set to make records in 2025
King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Andrew spy scandal

King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Albania PM Edi Rama takes strict action against TikTok after teenager’s killing

Albania PM Edi Rama takes strict action against TikTok after teenager’s killing
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew retain major roles despite controversies

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew retain major roles despite controversies
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew retain major roles despite controversies
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew retain major roles despite controversies
Queen Camilla faces emotional, physical strain amid King Charles' cancer battle
Queen Camilla faces emotional, physical strain amid King Charles' cancer battle
Crown Princess Victoria begins Christmas season in traditional way
Crown Princess Victoria begins Christmas season in traditional way
Pregnant Princess Sofia exudes elegance in all-black ensemble at Christmas concert
Pregnant Princess Sofia exudes elegance in all-black ensemble at Christmas concert
King Charles enjoys Christmas season in Sandringham after cancer update
King Charles enjoys Christmas season in Sandringham after cancer update
Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Prince Harry to make big life decision for Royal family in 2025?
Prince Harry to make big life decision for Royal family in 2025?
King Charles ‘grateful’ after Prince Andrew pulls out of pre-Christmas lunch
King Charles ‘grateful’ after Prince Andrew pulls out of pre-Christmas lunch
Prince Andrew declines Queen Elizabeth’s last order amid spy controversy
Prince Andrew declines Queen Elizabeth’s last order amid spy controversy
Prince William, Princess Kate share big news during Christmas break
Prince William, Princess Kate share big news during Christmas break
Beatrice, Eugenie take decisive action amid Prince Andrew’s latest controversy
Beatrice, Eugenie take decisive action amid Prince Andrew’s latest controversy
King Charles jokes about his health after cancer update
King Charles jokes about his health after cancer update