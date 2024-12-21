Royal

Queen Camilla faces emotional, physical strain amid King Charles' cancer battle

In November, the Queen had to cancel several royal engagements to focus on her recovery

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024

Queen Camilla faces emotional, physical strain amid King Charles' cancer battle


Queen Camilla is feeling both emotionally and physically drained after a difficult year alongside her husband, King Charles, according to a royal insider.

The Queen has endured one of her toughest years, providing unwavering support to the King during his cancer diagnosis, with sources sharing that she was initially "a little frightened" by the circumstances.

"Of course, she was scared," a close friend of the Queen told the Mail.

A close friend revealed that despite the isolation that often accompanies her position, Queen Camilla has remained resolute in carrying out her royal responsibilities. 

Her primary focus has been her role as a devoted spouse and steadfast supporter of King Charles. 

During the King's hospital visits, Camilla showed remarkable commitment, frequently visiting him—especially during meals—to lift his spirits and provide comfort.

"She makes him laugh like no one else," a close friend revealed.

Queen Camilla has quietly endured her own health struggles, confiding in friends that post-viral fatigue syndrome left her feeling completely drained.

In November, the Queen had to cancel several royal engagements to focus on her recovery.

Insiders close to the Queen revealed that the past year has been both emotionally and physically difficult for her, leaving her feeling worn out.

Despite these challenges, the King and Queen appear to have grown stronger as a couple, with sources observing that they seem more content and united now than ever before.

Madelyn Cline horror movie with Jennifer Hewitt set to make records in 2025

Madelyn Cline horror movie with Jennifer Hewitt set to make records in 2025
King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Andrew spy scandal

King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Albania PM Edi Rama takes strict action against TikTok after teenager’s killing

Albania PM Edi Rama takes strict action against TikTok after teenager’s killing
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew retain major roles despite controversies

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew retain major roles despite controversies
King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
King Charles breaks silence amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew retain major roles despite controversies
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew retain major roles despite controversies
Crown Princess Victoria begins Christmas season in traditional way
Crown Princess Victoria begins Christmas season in traditional way
Pregnant Princess Sofia exudes elegance in all-black ensemble at Christmas concert
Pregnant Princess Sofia exudes elegance in all-black ensemble at Christmas concert
King Charles enjoys Christmas season in Sandringham after cancer update
King Charles enjoys Christmas season in Sandringham after cancer update
Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Prince Harry to make big life decision for Royal family in 2025?
Prince Harry to make big life decision for Royal family in 2025?
King Charles ‘grateful’ after Prince Andrew pulls out of pre-Christmas lunch
King Charles ‘grateful’ after Prince Andrew pulls out of pre-Christmas lunch
Prince Andrew declines Queen Elizabeth’s last order amid spy controversy
Prince Andrew declines Queen Elizabeth’s last order amid spy controversy
Prince William, Princess Kate share big news during Christmas break
Prince William, Princess Kate share big news during Christmas break
Beatrice, Eugenie take decisive action amid Prince Andrew’s latest controversy
Beatrice, Eugenie take decisive action amid Prince Andrew’s latest controversy
King Charles jokes about his health after cancer update
King Charles jokes about his health after cancer update