Queen Camilla faces emotional, physical strain amid King Charles' cancer battle

Queen Camilla is feeling both emotionally and physically drained after a difficult year alongside her husband, King Charles, according to a royal insider.
The Queen has endured one of her toughest years, providing unwavering support to the King during his cancer diagnosis, with sources sharing that she was initially "a little frightened" by the circumstances.
"Of course, she was scared," a close friend of the Queen told the Mail.
A close friend revealed that despite the isolation that often accompanies her position, Queen Camilla has remained resolute in carrying out her royal responsibilities.
Her primary focus has been her role as a devoted spouse and steadfast supporter of King Charles.
During the King's hospital visits, Camilla showed remarkable commitment, frequently visiting him—especially during meals—to lift his spirits and provide comfort.
"She makes him laugh like no one else," a close friend revealed.
Queen Camilla has quietly endured her own health struggles, confiding in friends that post-viral fatigue syndrome left her feeling completely drained.
In November, the Queen had to cancel several royal engagements to focus on her recovery.
Insiders close to the Queen revealed that the past year has been both emotionally and physically difficult for her, leaving her feeling worn out.
Despite these challenges, the King and Queen appear to have grown stronger as a couple, with sources observing that they seem more content and united now than ever before.